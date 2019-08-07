If you’ve been patiently waiting, you can now breathe a sigh of relief. Five months after Apple announced that it would be putting out its first credit card, it made its debut on Tuesday (August 6th), but only for some people.

According to Newser.com, A limited number of randomly selected people who signed up to be the first to be notified when Apple released the credit card received invitations to apply for it. No worries though, it will be expanded for everyone else who qualifies later this month, but you have to be an iPhone user to be eligible.

The Apple Card is issued through Goldman Sachs and runs on Mastercard’s network as both an Apple Pay feature you can use with your phone and an optional physical card. The actual card is white titanium with the Apple logo in the top left and no credit card numbers, expiration date or security code on it.

Newser.com added that users get three percent cash back on Apple products, two percent back on Apple Pay purchases, and one percent back on all other purchases. It has a 12.99 percent to 23.99 percent variable interest rate, with no late fees or annual fees.

Will you get an Apple credit card?

APPLE’S CREDIT CARD HAS ARRIVED was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 100.3: