CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin To Star In ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Movie

A horsemanship community in Philly will get the spotlight.

Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood 2011 - Artists For Peace & Justice Fundraiser With Brioni & Hosts Paul Haggis And Pierce Brosnan

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Ya know the #YeehawAgenda can’t be stopped. Black folks have been doing this cowboy thang for a long time and it was only a matter of time before the media caught up.

Now, a new movie will bring cowboys to the spotlight starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things fame.

According to Deadline, production for Concrete Cowboys is underway.

The movie is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a Black urban horsemanship community which has operated in Philly for more than 100 years providing a safe haven for the neighborhood. The movie also takes inspiration from the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri.

It will follow 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) who’s moved in with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where he learns about the city’s vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which thrives despite the surrounding violence, poverty and encroachment of gentrification.

2017 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre/AMA2017 / Getty

Emmy nominated Jharrel Jerome, of When They See Us fame, will also star in the film, along with Lorraine Toussaint (The Village) and Byron Bowers (The Chi). Ricky Staub will be making his feature film directorial debut after directing The Cage, a short that tells the story of surviving the streets of Philly. Along with acting, Elba also serves as a producer for the movie. Lee Daniels Entertainment will also have their hand in production.

As previously stated, the Yeehaw Agenda can’t be stopped. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces!

#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin To Star In ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close