Ms. Jackson Doesn’t Have a Nanny!!

Ms. Jackson is a Do-it-yourselfer! Janet Jackson recently revealed that she does not have a nanny to assist her in raising her now 2 yr old son Eissa. She is doing it all on her own.

Janet told Stellar magazine how she balances motherhood and her career, saying, “It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself. Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me.” She added, “I’ve slowed down a great deal. I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him.”

Her 18-show residency, called the Metamorphosis, at Las Vegas’  Park Theater is ending this month.

 

