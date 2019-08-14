CLOSE
EA Announces ‘Need For Speed Heat’ Is Coming November 2019

The game arrives November 8, 2019, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC

Need For Speed Heat

Source: Electronic Arts / Ghost Games

Need For Speed is back. The famed street racing franchise last hit consoles back in 2017 with Need For Speed Payback, is set to return this year with Need For Speed Heat Electronic Arts announced today (August 14).

Developed by Ghost Studios, who also brought us 2013’s Need For Speed Rivals, 2015’s Need For Speed and Payback, Heat is an ode to Miami street racing. In the trailer, we are taken to the fictional open world of Palm City, where street racers compete in sanctioned competitions called Speedhunters Showdowns during the day. Players will earn bank from the races that they can use to “customize and upgrade their garage of high-performance cars.”

By night players will partake in underground races to build up their rep. At the same time, they will have to avoid “rogue cops” who are looking to steal your hard-earned money.

The last entry in the Need For Speed franchise, Payback, was met with criticism due to it relying on microtransactions. In a press release, Ghost Studios Creative Director, Riley Cooper touched on listening to fans this time around to deliver a better experience with Need For Speed Heat:

“We’re delivering more options than ever before for players to be unique and make themselves known. Our fans have been clear that they want more cars, more customization, and more challenges, and we’re tuning up on every aspect. From your character’s style to your car’s performance and your driving style, we’re fuelling everyone’s creativity with this new game.”

Need For Speed Heat arrives November 8, 2019, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. EA Access, Origin, and Access Origin members will be able to enjoy up to 10 hours of playtime on November 10. You can watch the game’s announcement trailer below.

Photo: Electronic Arts / Ghost Games

EA Announces ‘Need For Speed Heat’ Is Coming November 2019 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

