Sony Announces Four New Dualshock 4 Controller Colors & Rose Gold Headset Coming This Fall

Sony Announces 4 New Colors For The Dualshock 4 Controller

Source: Sony / PlayStation

Since it’s launch just about six years ago the Dualshock 4 controller has come in many different colors and designs. Today PlayStation announced today (August 15) gamers can expect four new colors as well a brand new look for the Gold Wireless Headset.

Coming this fall, PlayStation 4 owners can get their hands on the Dualshock 4 controller in four new colors. Electric Purple, red camouflage, titanium blue, and a beautiful rose gold finish, as shown above, are the latest spin on popular peripheral.

The DualShock 4 color palette is growing. 🎨

Now if you want to match your rose gold controller, there will also be a Gold Wireless Headset available in the same colorway as well. All Dualshock 4 controllers will be available for purchase in September and will cost you or $64.99. The headset sometime later in the fall for $99.99, Sony didn’t give an exact date for its release.

You can watch the announcement trailer for the Rose Gold collection below.

Photo: Sony / PlayStation

Sony Announces Four New Dualshock 4 Controller Colors & Rose Gold Headset Coming This Fall was originally published on hiphopwired.com

