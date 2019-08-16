CLOSE
Ohio
WTFasho: Ohio Cheerleader Admits To Burying Newborn’s Body

What the Fasho was this young lady thinking. A former cheerleader who admitted to burying the remains of her newborn baby wants all charges against her to be dropped. Do you think they should drop the charges?

 

via People:

Brooke Skylar Richardson, now 20, is charged in Ohio with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment. She has pleaded not guilty.

In a motion filed on August 1, Richardson’s attorneys sought to have all charges dismissed. At issue: whether the baby’s remains had been burned before burial. A forensic anthropologist initially claimed that the bones had been charred — but later seemed to recant that assertion. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Photos
