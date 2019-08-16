WTFasho: Ohio Cheerleader Admits To Burying Newborn’s Body

What the Fasho was this young lady thinking. A former cheerleader who admitted to burying the remains of her newborn baby wants all charges against her to be dropped. Do you think they should drop the charges?

Brooke Skylar Richardson, now 20, is charged in Ohio with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment. She has pleaded not guilty.

In a motion filed on August 1, Richardson's attorneys sought to have all charges dismissed. At issue: whether the baby's remains had been burned before burial. A forensic anthropologist initially claimed that the bones had been charred — but later seemed to recant that assertion.

