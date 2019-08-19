CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Will Take On Interracial Relationship In Upcoming Rom-Com

Chester Tam is set to write and direct.

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon - Season 5

Source: NBC / Getty

Gabrielle Union might find love outside her race thanks to a new flick she’s producing and starring in.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Union is partnering with writer and director Chester Tam for a new untitled romantic comedy that follows the relationship of a newly single African-American woman and a recently divorced Asian-American man.

Tam, who’s known for writing and directing the Netflix movie Take the 10, is also set to write and direct this movie. Though details are still limited, the story is supposed to show how a drunken one-night stand leads to a secret relationship that eventually goes public. The friends and family of the two leads are filled with surprise considering their dating history. The story is said to be inspired by a real-life relationship Tam experienced.

Union will produce with Holly Shakoor Fleischer alongside Tam and Trevor Engelson. There’s no word yet on who will play Union’s Asian-American love interest.

Screen Gems is the company behind the film. They secured the spec script that Union has been developing with Tam for more than a year now.

Some folks pointed out that this isn’t the first time a Gabrielle Union character has been in a relationship with a Asian-American guy. In the 2009 ABC sci-fi show Flashforward, Union’s character Zoey Andata was in a romantic relationship with John Cho‘s Demetri Noh.

Naturally, fans of Flashforward are hoping that Cho will get the lead role in this Chester Tam flick.

 

Union definitely wasn’t opposed to the idea.

 

We’ll find out what happens!

Until then, if you want a taste of Tam’s past work, you can check out his flick Take the 10 on Netflix.

 

Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Will Take On Interracial Relationship In Upcoming Rom-Com was originally published on globalgrind.com

