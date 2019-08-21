Who would’ve ever thought that a sneaker brand’s hottest line would be coming from some of Hip-Hop’s biggest rappers? We did, but that’s neither here nor there.

With Travis Scott’s Jordan silhouette remixes keeping hypebeasts growling and collectors on their toes, Yeezy’s continue to keep adidas one of the hottest pieces of footwear on the streets regardless of Kanye’s political views. Just a few weeks after adidas had an extraordinary full-day restock event with the Yeezy Day bonanza, we’re now getting a sneak peak of what they have in store for the upcoming Yeezy 500 High silhouettes.

Highsnobiety posted an image of the fifth installment of adidas highly profitable Yeezy line and already sneakerheads are calling it a Frankenstein monster consisting of pieces from the Air Jordan 7, adidas Crazy 8’s, and Nike Air Max 2 Uptempo. You can add the soles of the Air Jordan 13’s if you ask us but what do we know?

Check out some pics of the upcoming Yeezy 500 below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop some time in the future.

Pictures Of The adidas Yeezy 500 Hi Hit The Internet [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted August 21, 2019

