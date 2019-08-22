CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Grudge Gang: Dame Dash Continues Beef With Jay-Z, Says Hov “Ain’t Sh*t”

The former Roc-A-Fella Records co-honcho hasn't been on the level with the Roc Nation boss for a minute now.

Dame Dash, Boogie Dash, Angela Simmons on the set of their new TV reality show

Source: Winston Burris/WENN.com / WENN

Dame Dash still has an ax to grind with his former Roc-A-Fella Records partner Jay-Z, and the longstanding beef doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. In a new interview, Dash stated that it’s known throughout the business that the Roc Nation honcho, in his words, “ain’t sh*t.”

Sitting down with Adam22 of the No Jumper podcast, Dash unloaded his thoughts on Jay-Z in the wake of the Brooklyn mogul’s new arrangement with the NFL and an upcoming social justice platform in development. Mincing no words, Dash makes short work of his former friend by alleging that he’s known for being shady with his business moves.

“Everyone knows Jay ain’t sh*t,” Dash said.”If you ask anyone in the industry, it’s common knowledge that Jay ain’t sh*t. He’s about the bag. We all know that. He’s self-preserving, period.”

In Dash’s words, Jay-Z’s alleged practices in the industry go unchecked because of his wife, Beyoncé, and lack the power to take him on.

Interesting.

Check out a clip from No Jumper where Dame Dash makes the explosive statement.

See the full chat below.

Photo: WENN

Grudge Gang: Dame Dash Continues Beef With Jay-Z, Says Hov “Ain’t Sh*t” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close