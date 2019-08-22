CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Producer Sues Drake & Big Freedia Over Allegedly Stealing Beat For “Nice For What”

Sam Skully, who hails from New Orleans, claims the pair lifted portions of a beat he made in 2000.

Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

A New Orleans producer has filed a lawsuit against Drake and fellow hometown artist Big Freedia, alleging that the pair stole one of his tracks for the “Nice For What” track. Sam Skully says a track he produced in 2000 was lifted for the Canadian superstar’s smash, and he’s also going after Drake over “In My Feelings” as well.

TMZ reports:

Samuel Nicholas III — who goes by Sam Skully — is suing the rappers claiming they used his beat for their hit collab, “In My Feelings.” He also claims Drake stole another one of his beats for his wildly successful track, “Nice For What”

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Sam Skully claims Drake and Big Freedia sampled a portion of his 2000 track, “Roll Call,” but they never asked for permission and never forked over any dough.

In the docs, Sam Skully claims he published the beat on a CD he released in New Orleans way back in 2000, but says he didn’t know his work had been stolen until years later … when Drake and Big Freedia released songs that started climbing the charts.

Skully is also going after all involved record labels and other entities connected to the songs and seeks unspecified damages.

Photo: WENN

Producer Sues Drake & Big Freedia Over Allegedly Stealing Beat For “Nice For What” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close