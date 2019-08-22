The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession in New Hampshire.

According to CBS Boston, Chung got indicted back on August 8.

Documents released Thursday show Chung was indicted on Aug. 8 for the incident, which police say took place on June 25 in Meredith.

Meredith Police said they were called to Chung’s home on a “call for service.”

“During the course of the call, the police obtained evidence which has led to the current charges being filed,” Meredith Police said.

Guess Robert Kraft couldn’t get this case sealed, eh?

No word on exactly how much booger sugar Chung was caught with.

But c’mon son.

Here it is: the indictment against Patriots safety Patrick Chung for alleged cocaine possession. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/NAMk6f1qZ3 — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) August 22, 2019

Booger Sugar Blues: Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: