CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Booger Sugar Blues: Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The long arm of the law always spills the tea.

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession in New Hampshire.

According to CBS Boston, Chung got indicted back on August 8.

Documents released Thursday show Chung was indicted on Aug. 8 for the incident, which police say took place on June 25 in Meredith.

Meredith Police said they were called to Chung’s home on a “call for service.”

“During the course of the call, the police obtained evidence which has led to the current charges being filed,” Meredith Police said.

Guess Robert Kraft couldn’t get this case sealed, eh?

No word on exactly how much booger sugar Chung was caught with.

But c’mon son.

Booger Sugar Blues: Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close