Michael Jordan Launching His Own TEQUILA

Debate Over?: LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time Scoring List, #NBATwitter Reacts

[caption id="attachment_802870" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty[/caption] He did it, LeBron James unlike Kanye West officially jumped over the Jumpman passing the G.O.A.T Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list taking sole possession of the fourth spot. #NBATwitter wasted no time in seizing the moment rehashing the tired debate of whether Bron is better MJ. Not bad for a player that is considered more of a passer than a scorer. Last night was an emotional night for the chosen one LeBron James, he opened up the night at the Staples Center only needing 12 points to pass his idol and did so quickly with the record-breaking basket coming on an and one basket. https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1103700634828750848 He was greeted with a standing ovation from the Lakers fans and congratulated by his teammates on the floor before heading to bench visibly emotional after achieving the milestone moment in his career. https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1103515074986196998 The moment as amazing as it was, still was bittersweet as the LeBron and his Lakers slump continued after falling to the Nuggets 115-99 hammering another nail in their coffins as the playoffs are quickly approaching. As you can imagine LeBron fans led by Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright kicked off the LBJ is better than MJ movement while Bron haters led by Skip Bayless used the moment to give backhanded compliments to James while standing by Jordan. The debate about these two players has been going on for years and seems never-ending with both sides not giving an inch. While statistically, you cannot deny LeBron James is a better all-around basketball player, MJ has him beat when it comes to being a winner especially when it comes to NBA championships. The next player on the list is Kobe Bryant sitting in 3rd place on the list with 33,643 career points. If Bron keeps up his consistent pace of scoring, we will be revisiting Bron’s greatness next season when he passes Bryant. Hit the gallery below to see all of the reactions to Bron passing his idol. Do you agree that Bron is better Jordan? Or is this a generational debate that just doesn’t need to happen? Let us know in the comment section. — Photo: Charlotte Observer / Getty