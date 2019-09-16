CLOSE
Michael Jordan Launching His Own TEQUILA

Michael Jordan has decided to try his hand in the liquor business and he’s doing it with some pretty powerful and rich friends who also happen to be NBA owners.

via TMZ

MJ — with NBA owners Jeanie Buss (Lakers), Wes Edens (Bucks), Wyc Grousbeck (Celtics) and Wyc’s wife, Emilia Fazzalari — just dropped Cincoro, a new premium tequila.

Yes, the people who run the Celtics and Lakers — one of the most heated rivals in sports — are now in biz together.

Cincoro has 4 tequilas — blanco, reposada, anejo and extra anejo — and it ain’t cheap. The anejo costs $130, and the extra anejo — aged for around 3 1/2 years — costs $1,600!!

