John Legend Launches Cannabis Brand Partnership

John Legend In Concert - Montauk, New York

Source: Rebecca Smeyne / Getty

John Legend is advocating for the benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD) products by becoming the latest star to invest in the booming cannabis business.

The singer has joined forces with bosses at Plus Products Inc to launch new line of cannabis-infused items.

“I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time,” Legend said in a statement. “I was drawn to the Plus team because they’re an innovative, family-run company, and they use science to deliver a consistent, high-quality product.

“I appreciate that they’re committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has, to date, been fairly unregulated.”

Among the products on offer through the new line are edible gummies, called Uplift, and Sleep-in blackberry tea.

Legend joins the likes of JAY-Z, Whoopi Goldberg and Post Malone, who have all helped to promote CBD products.

John Legend Launches Cannabis Brand Partnership

