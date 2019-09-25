Kanye West Reaches Settlement With EMI Over Recording Contract

Kanye West finally has a reason to smile.

According to The Blast, the Chicago legend and long-time publisher EMI have reached a settlement regarding Kanye’s recording contract.

Although the details of the settlement haven’t been released, EMI informed the court that they no longer want to pursue the lawsuits.

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiffs Please Gimme My Publishing, Inc., West Brands, LLC, Kanye West, and Ye World Publishing, Inc. (the “Plaintiffs”) and Defendants EMI April Music, Inc. and EMI Blackwood Music, Inc. (the “Defendants”) (collectively, the “Parties”) have reached an agreement in principle to settle the above-captioned action in its entirety. The Parties expect to draft and finalize a settlement agreement within ninety (90) days,” the document said.

Kanye and EMI started their legal feud in January after Kanye filed a series of lawsuits alleging among a myriad of things that the publishing giant was trying to hold in a contract that thru his recollection was supposed to expire in 2010, citing that a provision of the deal that was done before the release of The College Dropout had the eclectic artist barred from retiring and stipulating that he had to continue to put out music with major labels.

EMI then countersued in March, stating that Kanye was trying to use his fame to get out of his legal contract.

How the agreement was reached or the specifics have not been released as of press time, but it is very interesting that the deal was struck on the eve of the release of Kanye West’s Gospel album Jesus is King, which is slated for September 27th.

In other Kanye West news, the iconic producer has been extremely busy with the adding of several Sunday Services across the country including one at the late controversial Pastor, Bishop Eddie Long’s New Mission Baptist Church in Atlanta and the most recent service in Cody, Wyoming, where he and wife Kim Kardashian bought their ranch.

According to the Billings Gazette, the marketing manager who rented West the space for his Sunday Service event in Cody said nearly 4,000 showed up.

The service was so inspiring that it may have led to a surprising collaboration between Ye and the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain.

Footage of the Wyoming Sunday Service features attendees singing lots of songs from West’s album YE, as chorus, as well as legendary Nirvana covers, including amazing renditions of the acclaimed Grunge groups most famous hits, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come As You Are.”

No word on if the collaboration will appear on Jesus is King, but this isn’t the first time that Kanye has taken what many deem as an unlikely pairing and created something amazing.

Check out more footage from the Wyoming Sunday Service below.

Kanye West Reaches Settlement With EMI Over Recording Contract was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: tffhthewriter Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: