VIDEO: Nicole Murphy Regrets Kissing Lela's Husband!

Nicole Murphy tried her darndest to play off that kiss between her and married Hollywood director, Antoine Fuqua. Murphy had an appearance on the Wendy Williams show where she first tried to play off the situation as a simple quick smooch but, Wendy wasn’t buying it. Murphy also spoke on Lisa Raye’s accusations of her sleeping with her husband and has a warning for women.

VIDEO: Nicole Murphy Regrets Kissing Lela's Husband! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

