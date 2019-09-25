Akron Public Schools in Need of Teachers

Akron Public Schools are looking for 28 teachers, despite the school year already starting.

Those who had not returned may have resigned, retired, or not hired, in which there have been challenges.

Here is more of what News5Cleveland.com has to report:

In addition, many teachers have moved to the district’s College and Career Academies of Akron and some of those positions have not been filled.

Testing, students, pay, and burnout can also play roles in the district having difficulties hiring new recruits.

Akron is one of many school districts across the United States facing similar challenges, and they are still actively looking for teachers:

The district is currently interviewing teacher candidates and looking for others through advertising, social media, emails and job fairs.

For now, substitute teachers are filling the holes.

