Ohio Woman Sentenced For High-Speed Chase and Hitting Officers

Imani C. Edwards has been sentenced on Wednesday after leading police officers on a high-speed chase that started on I-77 and ended on Cleveland’s East Side.

From FOX8.com:

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy sentenced Edwards to four years and nine months in prison. Her license will be suspended for 15 years, and she was ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution to Newburgh Heights and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Edwards, 23, failed to stop an Ohio State Trooper tried to have her pull over, kept driving off, which kicked off that chase. She kept on going, even after multiple police cruisers and a police SUV from Newburgh Heights blocked her, only for her to plow through and hit them.

The chase finally ended at E. 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Edwards’ reason for not stopping? She was late to her job.

Do you think justice was served?

