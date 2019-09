Moving in together is a big step in a relationship! There are some rules to consider though, however they’re unspoken so you should just know. Always know which shows you watch on TV together, don’t call him on his crazy and he won’t call you on yours, and whichever side of the bed you pick is yours forever!

Posted 4 hours ago

