Wendy Williams to Pay Ex $250K?

Wendy Williams

Source: HSN / HSN

Looks like Wendy may be dishing out some big bucks to help her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, move into a new place.

Broadcasting & Cable's 23rd annual Hall of Fame awards dinner

Source: Michael Carpenter/WENN.com / WENN

Page Six reports, that Wendy has to shell out the bucks and it is court-ordered. The New Jersey mansion that they once shared was put on the market over the summer and now Hunter must find a new place to live. Williams filed for divorce in April after it was revealed that Hunter had a baby with his mistress Sharina Hudson.

 

Wendy Williams to Pay Ex $250K?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

