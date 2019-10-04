Looks like Wendy may be dishing out some big bucks to help her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, move into a new place.
Page Six reports, that Wendy has to shell out the bucks and it is court-ordered. The New Jersey mansion that they once shared was put on the market over the summer and now Hunter must find a new place to live. Williams filed for divorce in April after it was revealed that Hunter had a baby with his mistress Sharina Hudson.
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
4 photos Launch gallery
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
1. Mike EppsSource: 1 of 4
2. Janet Jackson has been divorced…twice.Source: 2 of 4
3. ‘All My Children’ star and current guest star on ‘Power’ Debbi Morgan has been married…and divorced four times.Source: 3 of 4
4. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife.Source: 4 of 4
Wendy Williams to Pay Ex $250K? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com