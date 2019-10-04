Wendy Williams to Pay Ex $250K?

Looks like Wendy may be dishing out some big bucks to help her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, move into a new place.

Page Six reports, that Wendy has to shell out the bucks and it is court-ordered. The New Jersey mansion that they once shared was put on the market over the summer and now Hunter must find a new place to live. Williams filed for divorce in April after it was revealed that Hunter had a baby with his mistress Sharina Hudson.

