CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Why Joshua Brown was a key witness in the Guyger case

Joshua Brown, who was killed Friday night in Dallas, was a key witness in the murder trial of former police officer Amber Guyger because he was able to provide testimony about events the night his neighbor, Botham Jean, was fatally shot in his apartment.

Dallas police were still looking Sunday for a suspect and a motive in Brown’s shooting and have released few details about his death. Brown, 28, lived across the hall from Jean, 26, at the Southside Flats apartment building in Dallas, where Guyger fatally shot Jean last year when she mistakenly entered his apartment instead of her own.

In a closely watched trial, Guyger, 31, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Brown helped the prosecution piece together the events of Jean’s death that ultimately led to Guyger’s conviction.

Brown was found lying on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said witnesses reported seeing a sedan leaving the apartment complex at high speed.

Brown, born in Jacksonville, Florida, was shot only a few miles from where he lived when Jean was murdered.

For the full story, click the source below.

(Source)

Why Joshua Brown was a key witness in the Guyger case  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close