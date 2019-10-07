Why Joshua Brown was a key witness in the Guyger case

Joshua Brown, who was killed Friday night in Dallas, was a key witness in the murder trial of former police officer Amber Guyger because he was able to provide testimony about events the night his neighbor, Botham Jean, was fatally shot in his apartment.

Dallas police were still looking Sunday for a suspect and a motive in Brown’s shooting and have released few details about his death. Brown, 28, lived across the hall from Jean, 26, at the Southside Flats apartment building in Dallas, where Guyger fatally shot Jean last year when she mistakenly entered his apartment instead of her own.

In a closely watched trial, Guyger, 31, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Brown helped the prosecution piece together the events of Jean’s death that ultimately led to Guyger’s conviction.

Brown was found lying on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said witnesses reported seeing a sedan leaving the apartment complex at high speed.

Brown, born in Jacksonville, Florida, was shot only a few miles from where he lived when Jean was murdered.

Posted 7 hours ago

