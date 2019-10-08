CLOSE
Kroger, Walgreens to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes!

Kroger Grand Opening

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Hot/WTLC

Kroger and Walgreens are following suit with Walmart in banning the sales of e-cigarettes! Kroger and Walgreens made the announcement Monday (October 7th).

According to NBC4i.com, Kroger released a statement, saying, “Kroger is discontinuing the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products, or e-cigarettes, at all store and fuel center locations due to the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment associated with these products. The company will exit this category after selling through its current inventory.”

Walmart made the announcement last month after the vaping industry came under heavy fire and criticism due to people becoming severely ill with lung infections and after 8 deaths linked to vaping.

Kroger will stop selling the items in its grocery stores and fuel centers as soon as the current supply runs out.

Do you think this will help curb vaping in teens?

 

Kroger, Walgreens to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

