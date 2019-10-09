WATCH: Lil Kim’s Rips The Stage at BET Hip Hop Awards!

Lil Kim was honored last night (October 8th) at the 2019 B.E.T. Hip Hop Awards! It was her very first time receiving an award from the network and she thanked everyone for the love by ripping the stage! Kim even brought out her former group Junior M.A.F.I.A. She performed “Lighters Up,” “Quiet Storm,” “Found You” with OT Genasis, “Player’s Anthem Lyrics” with Junior M.A.F.I.A., “Crush On You” with Lil’ Cease and “All About The Benjamins.”

Check out the performance below:

The Queen Bee took home the honor of the night, “The I Am Hip Hop Award”. She thanked her family, friends, and fans and said how she was waiting to be get recognized by the network.

Check out her speech below:

Congratulations to Lil Kim! You earned it.

