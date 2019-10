Kevin Hart is officially back on the job after his fatal car accident. A source tells E! News, the actor is working with his Jumanji co-stars on a new marketing campaign for the film. His doctor gave him the go ahead to return to work. The Rock, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are working reduced schedules in order to accommodate Hart.

