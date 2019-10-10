Simone Biles wins 5th All-Around title in Gymnastics

We are sending a big Congratulations to the great, Simone Biles who this morning has won her fifth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships. She is the favorite to win Next years Olympic Gold Medal.
Simone scored 58.999 points to finish 2.1 points ahead of China’s Tang Xining.
Since 2013, Simone has won every all-around title she’s competed in.
She skipped the 2017 season, and then Morgan Hurd won the gold.
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers & More! [VIDEO]
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Megan Thee Stallion - "Realer" x "Cash Sh*t" feat. DaBaby1 of 15
2. Lil Duval - "City Boys"2 of 15
3. Kash Doll, Iman Shumpert, King Los & More - Cypher #13 of 15
4. YBN Cordae feat. Anderson .Paak - "RNP"4 of 15
5. Saweetie feat. Lil Jon & Petey Pablo - "My Type" x "Freek-A-Leek"5 of 15
6. DaBaby - "Intro" x "Babysitter" feat. Offset6 of 15
7. DNA vs. Geechi Gotti Battle7 of 15
8. Young Devyn, Bandhunta Izzy, Jazz Anderson & Dae Jones - Digital Cypher8 of 15
9. Rapsody - "Nina" x "Serena"9 of 15
10. Rick Ross feat. T-Pain - "Maybach Music," x "Boss" x "Big Tyme"10 of 15
11. Lil Baby & DaBaby - "Baby"11 of 15
12. T-Top vs. Shotgun - Rap Battle12 of 15
13. Jess Hilarious, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Affion Crockett & Lil Duval - Comedy Cypher13 of 15
14. Chance The Rapper - "Sun Come Down"14 of 15
