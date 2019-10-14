Gabourey Sidibe is continuing to show off her acting chops thanks to an upcoming movie that made its world premiere at SXSW Film Festival.

The flick is a road trip comedy called Come as You Are and according to Deadline, it depicts three young men with disabilities (played by Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel) who escape their overbearing parents on a road trip to visit a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs.

Sidibe plays Sam, a traveling nurse, who drives the three guys across the border as they go on a quest to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. The movie also stars Janeane Garofalo and C.S. Lee, and it’s lead by director Richard Wong. It’s expected to reach a general audiences early next year.

“Richard Wong perfectly balances the sweet, funny, and dramatic moments anchored by the outstanding performances from Grant, Hayden, Ravi, and Gabourey. We’re thrilled to bring such a hilarious movie to audiences that still has tremendous heart woven into each moment,” explains Meg Longo of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The script for the movie was written by Erik Linthorst and it was inspired by the life of Asta Philpot, who advocates for the active sexual life of people with disabilities. His views were a major contribution to the Belgian flick Hasta La Vista, which serves as the original source to the upcoming Come as You Are.

It’s sure to be a enlightening and funny flick. We’ll keep you updated as major info surfaces!

Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men Journey To A Brothel was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 19 hours ago

