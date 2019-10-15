Ohio Man Attacked In Home Invasion, Neighbor Calls 911!

CLOSE
A local man was stabbed multiple times during a home invasion and robbery Sunday night. The incident happened on S Powell Avenue, right down the street from West High School.

Harold Sheffield was sitting in his living room watching television when he heard knocking on his neighbor’s door.

“The next thing I know, I hear a loud boom and I hear a lot of tussling,” Sheffield said.

The big boom Sheffield heard was his neighbor’s side door being kicked in by the intruders.

“They went in and attacked him,” Sheffield said.

Minutes later, there was a knock on his door.

“He’s holding his chest and stomach,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield said his neighbor was stabbed multiple times, desperately asking for his help.

“He’s like, ‘Man please help me, please help me,’ so I called 911 and I had to make him go in the house and sit down,” Sheffield said.

The man was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

With this most recent attack happening so close to home, Sheffield said the crime in the area is concerning.

“It’s real scary because like I said I have a two-year-old and a four-year-old,” Sheffield said.

According to the Columbus Police Department’s crime mapping tool, since the beginning of the year, there have been 46 other robberies and 56 burglaries within a half-mile radius of his home.

“It’s sad that our society is coming down to this, you can’t live no where in peace because you have to wonder if you’re going to be the next target,” Sheffield said.

The man is still recovering from the attack in the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects. There is only a vague description so far: a white male with a green ball cap.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Columbus Police.

