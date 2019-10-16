CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been Getting Wrong All Your Life

German Grocery Chain Aldi To Invest $3.4 Billion Into U.S. Stores

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Happy World Food Day!

Food is one of life’s many necessities that can also be a beautiful luxury in many ways. It’s a known fact that while some people live to eat, others just eat to live. Neither way is as fun as simply enjoying a balanced diet and adding a little fun in the mix every now and then. Ironically, when it comes to something as personal as the food we put in our mouths, we often believe whatever someone tells us.

Hungry Hot Sauce GIF by iOne Digital - Find & Share on GIPHY

But in honor of NFD, let’s debunk some of those lifelong lies we’ve been believing about food. Hit the flip to see if you’ve sometimes bitten off more than you can chew.

The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been Getting Wrong All Your Life  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close