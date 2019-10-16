CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Fight between two women at dog park caught on video

Police are investigating after two women got into a fight at the Furfield Dog Park in Fairfield.

Amanda Fiehrer tells FOX19 NOW that she went to the park with her dogs and a friend on Monday.

A fight broke out and she started recording it on her phone.

“I go to the dog park all the time, I’ve seen some weird stuff, but I’ve never seen a physical altercation like that,” Fiehrer said.

She says the fight started after a dog bit a child.

“But you could see that a dog had grabbed the kid by the arm,” Fiehrer said.

People tried to figure out whose dog bit the child, but she said there were several dogs that looked alike.

Fiehrer says the fight escalated quickly, and more people got involved.

“It’s sad. It’s people like that who ruin things for everyone, and we shouldn’t let them,” Fiehrer said.

Fairfield police say no charges have been filed in connection with the bite or the brawl, but they are expecting to bring charges to the prosecutor’s office later this week.

Furfield Dog Park, in the 6600 block of River Road, just opened on Oct. 12.

According to the city, the park will serve as a combination dog park and future trailhead for the proposed extension of the Great Miami River Trail.

To view the video, click the source below.

(Source)

Fight between two women at dog park caught on video  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close