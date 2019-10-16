Fight between two women at dog park caught on video

Police are investigating after two women got into a fight at the Furfield Dog Park in Fairfield.

Amanda Fiehrer tells FOX19 NOW that she went to the park with her dogs and a friend on Monday.

A fight broke out and she started recording it on her phone.

“I go to the dog park all the time, I’ve seen some weird stuff, but I’ve never seen a physical altercation like that,” Fiehrer said.

She says the fight started after a dog bit a child.

“But you could see that a dog had grabbed the kid by the arm,” Fiehrer said.

People tried to figure out whose dog bit the child, but she said there were several dogs that looked alike.

Fiehrer says the fight escalated quickly, and more people got involved.

“It’s sad. It’s people like that who ruin things for everyone, and we shouldn’t let them,” Fiehrer said.

Fairfield police say no charges have been filed in connection with the bite or the brawl, but they are expecting to bring charges to the prosecutor’s office later this week.

Furfield Dog Park, in the 6600 block of River Road, just opened on Oct. 12.

According to the city, the park will serve as a combination dog park and future trailhead for the proposed extension of the Great Miami River Trail.

Written By: Lincoln Ware

