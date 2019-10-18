CLOSE
Troy Ave “So True,” Fast Cash ft. Boosie Badazz “Drought” & More | Daily Visuals 10.17.19

Troy Ave got himself a white girl and Fast Cash fights for his freedom. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: Kings of the Streets Tour with Lil’ Boosie, Plies and Blac Youngsta at James L. Knight Center Featuring: Boosie Badazz formerly Lil Boosie Where: Miami, Florida, United States When: 17 Sep 2016 Credit: Johnny Louis/WENN.com

Aside from popping up at Tekashi 6nitch9ine’s singing performance in federal court a few weeks back, Troy Ave’s been keeping a low profile for the most part but today the Brooklyn rapper comes out of the shadows for his latest video.

In his visuals for “So True,” the artist known to himself as Nupac spends some quality time with a tatted up Becky with the blond hair who probably doesn’t understand the reference whenever Troy refers to himself as Nupac. We just playing, y’all. She really does look like she was born after Pac was killed though so who knows if she’s familiar with the Hip-Hop icon like that.

From the East to the South, Fast Cash links up with Boosie Badazz for a wild jailbreak in broad daylight and makes his way to the spot to turn up with his peoples in the club to “Drought.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from ABG Neal, YRK Murk, and more.

TROY AVE – “SO TRUE”

FAST CASH FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “DROUGHT”

VSFRIZ FT. J PRINCE & KLEON THE COMEDIAN – “WAVY”

ABG NEAL – “INTRO”

MOE PROFIT – “GIMME”

YRN MURK – “HIT”

PARDISON FONTAINE – “SHEA BUTTER”

