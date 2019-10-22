#CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: Domestic Violence Solidarity Walk

10.22.19
Senovia Byndon , host of I.H.U (I HEAR You) WAIF is committed to bringing awareness to Domestic Violence.

Saturday morning Kings and Queens will meet at Bond Hill recreation center to prepare for the Solidary Walk. This walk is done every year to raise awareness to domestic violence that happens all year long.

Check out this exclusive interview to learn the signs, about the organization and what you can expect from the program on November 2nd.

 

