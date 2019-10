A federal judge has temporarily blocked a law that would prevent former felons from voting if they are unable to pay their court fines and fees. The court decided that the state has to come up with a “quick and efficient process” for those unable to pay their fines and fees.

Jazzy Report: Voting Is A Right was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

