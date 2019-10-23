CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ Rant: Ambassador Bill Taylor’s Testimony Is Crucial

Russ believes yesterday is a day that will go down in history. He believes that October 22, 2019 was the “turning point” for the Trump Administration.  Yesterday Ambassador Bill Taylor testified that not only did Trump break the law once, but he did it twice and he has the receipts to prove it. Taylor is a “distinguished patriarch” who the Trump Administration loured out of retirement, but now, Russ believes they will try to demonize him.

Russ Rant: Ambassador Bill Taylor’s Testimony Is Crucial  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
