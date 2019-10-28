CLOSE
New Lyft Program Offers FREE Rides To Job Interviews & New Employment!!

Rideshare service, Lyft has several competitors to juggle with in the ever so popular world of ride sharing. It seems like a new company is constantly popping up trying to get in the game. In an effort to continue to stand out, Lyft has launched a brand new Jobs Access Program in over 35 cities across the country!

The Jobs Access Program offers FREE rides to and from job interviews, as well as, free rides during their first three weeks of employment. The ride sharing company has partnered with 10 organizations for the Jobs Access Program, including Goodwill and the National Down Syndrome Society.

The new initiative will offer three services: rides to/from job training programs, rides to/from job interviews and rides to/from the first three weeks of employment, until the individual receives their first paycheck and can begin to pay for their own transportation. Lyft states that 44% of their rides start or end in low-income areas and a recent Oxford study revealed that commuting time is the single strongest factor in the odds of escaping poverty.

The company website says, “For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities. So we’ve partnered with several leading national and local organizations dedicated to workforce development in order to deliver free or discounted rides to people making their way through the employment pipeline.” 

Participating cities include: Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, Baltimore, MD, Boston, MA, Cleveland, OH, Cincinnati, OH, Denver, CO, Des Moines, IA, Detroit, MI, Houston, TX, Jacksonville, FL, Louisville, KY, Minneapolis, MN, Omaha, NE, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh, PA, Salt Lake City, UT, San Diego, CA, San Francisco Bay Area, CA, Springfield, MA, St. Louis, MO, Tacoma, WA, Tallahassee, FL, Tampa Bay Area, FL and Ventura, CA.

