Man accused of drive-by shooting to appear in court

A man is accused of firing a gun in a drive-by shooting on the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway in Blue Ash over the weekend.

Brandin Vaughn, 27, of Springfield Township, is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on three counts of felonious assault, court records show.

He admitted to being the driver in a westbound vehicle that quickly drove next to another car and a passenger fired at it about 1 a.m. Saturday, police wrote in an affidavit.

No injuries were reported.

Vaughn’s vehicle drove away, but the victims sped their car to keep up to attempt to get the license plate, according to the sworn statement.

As the victim’s vehicle closed the distance to the shooting vehicle, “they observed rapid gunfire from both passenger and driver sides of the suspect vehicle,” police wrote.

An associate of Vaughn’s told police Vaughn was the driver, the record shows.

Vaughn told police there were only two occupants of the vehicle he was operating during the shooting.

