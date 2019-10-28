CLOSE
Kanye West’s Trump Support No Issue For Gospel Legend Fred Hammond

Even the MAGA hat can't stop the praise?

Source: Ryan Theriot / Getty

Source: Ryan Theriot / Getty

Everyone has a different moral compass that they follow. Case in point, Gospel legend Fred Hammond asserts he has no problem working with Kanye West despite the Chicago rapper and suspect historians enthusiastic support of Donald Trump.

“I have no concern who he voted for, or who he supports,” Hammond told TMZ. “Because to be honest with you, I have Christian friends—pastors and leaders—who truly support Trump. And I have those that are not supporters of Trump.

He added, “When it gets to politics, that’s your own personal conviction, you handle that. You don’t have to vote the way I vote. Just vote. At the end of the day vote, that’s your right. We don’t get into all of that.”

Hammond appears on Yeezy’s latest album, Jesus Is King.

He went on to say he felt Yeezy was sincere about his faith and was confident that he could praise God with the artist.

Fair enough. But he may want to keep an eye on those friends supporting a guy (Trump), who wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. Just saying.

Kanye West’s Trump Support No Issue For Gospel Legend Fred Hammond  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

