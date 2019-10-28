“Jesus Is King” Film Makes Over $1 Million Opening Weekend

Kanye West is raking in the cash after his film “Jesus Is King” made over a million dollars at the box office in its opening weekend. The IMAX flick collected 862-thousand dollars domestically and another 175-thousand dollars internationally. “Jesus Is King” is a 30-minute short film that gives a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye’s Sunday Service that took place at Roden Center & James Turrell’s art installation in Arizona that has yet to be unveiled to the public. IMAX will be bringing the film to another 78 countries on November 8th.

(Source-Variety)

Written By: JC Posted 23 hours ago

