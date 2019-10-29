CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: Know Your Worth

Do you know your worth?

If someone came up to you and offered you a million dollars – would that be enough for you.

Michelle Henderson joined me on Community Conversations to talk about a powerful week her church has coming up. The Know Your Worth Conference is an annual event that helps women in the community find their worth.

During our conversation wee realized knowing your worth isn’t always the problem, sometimes its requiring others to treat you the way you deserve.

If you need help finding your worth you should definitely check out the interview below.

