The Bengals have benched their quarterback Andy Dalton as they head into their bye week, so they can start developing there rookie Ryan Finley.
The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years.This has been the first significant roster change under first-year coach Zac Taylor.
It has been confirmed that the fourth round pick, Finley, will start against the Ravens in Week 10.
Happy Birthday! 10 Celebrity Scorpios Slaying The Hair Game Right Now!
10 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday! 10 Celebrity Scorpios Slaying The Hair Game Right Now!
1. Whoopie Goldberg, Nov. 131 of 10
2. Tracee Ellis Ross, Oct. 292 of 10
3. Gabrielle Union, Oct. 293 of 10
4. Eva Marcille, Oct. 304 of 10
5. Eve, Nov. 105 of 10
6. Ciara, Oct. 256 of 10
7. Willow Smith, Oct. 317 of 10
8. Nia Long, Oct. 308 of 10
9. Monica, Oct. 249 of 10
10. Lisa Bonet, Nov. 16Source:Getty 10 of 10
Bengals Bench Andy Dalton, their Season Start 0-8 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com