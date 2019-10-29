CLOSE
Bengals Bench Andy Dalton, their Season Start 0-8

Cincinnati Bengals v Detroit Lions

Source: Mark Cunningham / Getty

The  Bengals have benched their quarterback Andy Dalton as they head into their bye week, so they can start developing there rookie Ryan Finley.

The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years.This has been the first significant roster change under first-year coach Zac Taylor.

It has been confirmed that the fourth round pick, Finley, will start against the Ravens in Week 10.

While Scorpios may feel like the most understood sign in the horoscope, what we know for sure is that they want and are never afraid to work hard and play the long game to get it. That, and they are known for being sexy, alluring and drawing folks in with their enigma. The exact can be said about their hair. #TeamWaterSign isn't afraid to take risks, switch it up and have you in awe. So to celebrate the season, here are 10 celebrity Scorpios that gave us a serious case of hair envy this year.  

Bengals Bench Andy Dalton, their Season Start 0-8  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

