CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

NCAA Officially Allowing Student-Athletes To Get Paid!!!!

NCAA Men's Championship Game - Butler v UConn

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

History has been made today! The NCAA has made some epic changes to the energy of collegiate sports!

NCAA officials have announced that college athletes will be able to benefit financially for any use of their name, image, and likeness, which is already true for one of the largest states in the US.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The decision will add rules that will allow student-athletes to acquire agents, get endorsements, and much more. This monumental moment was advocated by former college athletes who turned pro for months before the decision.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

An NCAA official stated the decision will also “help further support collegiate athletics.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” Michael Drake, the President of Ohio State University, who reportedly chaired a task force that investigated the idea of the new law, shared in a statement. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

This announcement comes one month after California allowed their student-athletes to be compensated for their likeness. The new California law will take effect in 2023. This will make it possible for private and public school college athletes to obtain sneaker endorsements, sports drink deals, and more.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“As a national governing body, the NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes,” President of the NCAA Mark Emmert explained. “The board’s action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals.”

Source: Baller Alert 

NCAA Officially Allowing Student-Athletes To Get Paid!!!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close