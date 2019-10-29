CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

LISTERIA: Nationwide Apple Recall!

Children holding out fresh fruit

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

If you purchased apples lately then we have some concerning news for you. There has been a nationwide recall on apples due to a listeria concern.

ESSA 1

Source: Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield / Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield

According to NC4i.com, a Michigan company, North Bay Produce Inc. of Traverse City is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases of apples and two bulk bins. The apples were shipped between Oct. 16th-21st to Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in people who are otherwise healthy.

Make sure you check your produce. For more information, click here.

LISTERIA: Nationwide Apple Recall!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close