Student Charged After Bringing Pellet Gun To Ohio High School!

Yesterday morning, students reported to school officials at Westerville Central High School, that a student may be in possession of a pistol. Local police have confirmed that the student has been charged after bringing a pellet gun to school.

According to Genoa Township Police, students at Westerville Central High School advised schools officials that a student may be in possession of a firearm. Based on student claims, the pistol could be seen sticking out of the male student’s book bag.

The schools’ resource officer removed the student from the classroom and during a search of his book bag, the officer discovered a very realistic looking pellet gun.

“There is no indication of any type of threat being made to anyone at the school and we don’t believe his intentions were to harm anyone,” police stated in a Facebook post regarding the incident.

Police have charged the student with illegal conveyance, and reminded people that school is no place for any type of gun or weapons.

“This should serve as a reminder, while often times these types of weapons are viewed as harmless toys, they are far from it. They can injure others and be very easily mistaken for a real firearm,” the Facebook post reads.

