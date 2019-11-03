Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy Week!

Mega Producer Dr. Dre will be honored by the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy on January 22, 2020 in Los Angeles.

The event kicks off Grammy week where producers, artist, engineers and other professionals will gather to honor Dr. Dre’s achievements.

Dr. Dre has won several (six) Grammys throughout the years for production, engineering and as a rapper.

Dr. Dre has produced and worked with legendary artist throughout his career, even launching his own headphone brand “Beats Electronics” later becoming “Beats Music” which he sold in 2014 to Apple Music.

The Grammys will take place on January 26th, we will be watching and keeping you updated!