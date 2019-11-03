CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy Week!

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

 

Mega Producer Dr. Dre will be honored by the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy on January 22, 2020 in Los Angeles.

The event kicks off Grammy week where producers, artist, engineers and other professionals will gather to honor Dr. Dre’s achievements.

Dr. Dre has won several (six) Grammys throughout the years for production, engineering and as a rapper.

Dr. Dre has produced and worked with legendary artist throughout his career, even launching his own headphone brand “Beats Electronics” later becoming “Beats Music” which he sold in 2014 to Apple Music.

The Grammys will take place on January 26th, we will be watching and keeping you updated!

 

The Life & Times Of Dr. Dre
10 photos
Dr. Dre , Entertainment , entertainment news

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 41 mins ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close