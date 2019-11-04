Loaded Gun Found By TSA Agents At Ohio Airport!!

It has been a busy Monday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport! TSA Agents found a loaded gun inside a passenger’s carry-on bag early Monday morning.

According to a release from airport officials, at about 10 a.m, a loaded Kimber 9mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag at a checkpoint.

TSA agents alerted police, who took the gun and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

Firearms can be transported in checked baggage as long as they are unloaded and in a proper carrying case, according to TSA agents.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This marks the 23rd firearm detected by TSA agents at Columbus International Airport security checkpoints this year!

