CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Sports Update Browns,Bengals,Bluejackets & Buckeyes

Ohio sports teams are having one hell of a time on the field, all of them except for our Buckeye’s who had a week off and are still sitting at #3 in the country and as long as they handle their business they should be of the 4 teams college playoffs at the end of the year. Our Bluejackets are holding their own and they have had some good wins but the losses are adding up and if we plan on making the playoffs this year we gotta get it together. And now for the worst of the worst, that would be the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns who only have 2 wins between the both of them. The Bengals might be the worst team in the league and this past week they sat down their starting QB which probably won’t help the Bengals might actually not win a game all season long. And the Browns were supposed to be one of the top teams in the NFL this year some experts even said that the Browns would actually make it to the Super Bowl just because of how much talent they had on paper but in the famous words of ESPN’s Chris Berman “That’s why they play the game” Because the Browns suck! They play like a bunch of individuals in a team sport, now this is the mid-point of the season and the Browns could turn it around but it’s Cleveland aka “The Mistake By The Lake” But we shall see.

Sports Update Browns,Bengals,Bluejackets & Buckeyes  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close