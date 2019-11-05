CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Macaulay Culkin Has Some Harsh Words for Baker Mayfield and Cleveland

2018 American Music Awards Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

It’s not the first time a famous person – whether from today or yesterday – has come after Cleveland for no apparent reason.  Yet, who exactly spoke bad about the Land on social media came from someone many never expected to criticize the city.

It happened just recently when ‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin responded with two tweets on his Twitter page after NFL fans used a photo of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield saying he looks like one-half of the “Wet Bandits” from the ‘Home’ movies Culkin is well-known for.

WKYC 3News has the scoop on what Culkin had to towards Mayfield and about Cleveland:

At first, Culkin made a joke and shared a picture of himself with a bucket of paint (like his character used in the movie to beat the robbers), writing: “I’m ready for you #BAKERMAYFIELD … Come at me, bro.”

But then, Culkin followed it up writing: “Actually… He doesn’t look like the wet bandits. #BakerMayFieldLooksLike a dude who’s been living in Cleveland for the past two years.”

Clevelanders had plenty say on Twitter about Culkin’s insult.

In summary, Clevelanders and Browns fans liked his first tweet.  His second one, not so much.

We don’t know what made Culkin to go after Cleveland in such a bad way, but unless he’s truly had a bad experience if he even visited, there is an old saying: Don’t knock it, until you try it!

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Kimberly White and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Brian To and WENN

Gif, Third and Fourth Picture, and First through Eighth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

8 photos Launch gallery

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

Macaulay Culkin Has Some Harsh Words for Baker Mayfield and Cleveland  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close