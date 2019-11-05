Macaulay Culkin Has Some Harsh Words for Baker Mayfield and Cleveland

It’s not the first time a famous person – whether from today or yesterday – has come after Cleveland for no apparent reason. Yet, who exactly spoke bad about the Land on social media came from someone many never expected to criticize the city.
It happened just recently when ‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin responded with two tweets on his Twitter page after NFL fans used a photo of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield saying he looks like one-half of the “Wet Bandits” from the ‘Home’ movies Culkin is well-known for.
WKYC 3News has the scoop on what Culkin had to towards Mayfield and about Cleveland:
At first, Culkin made a joke and shared a picture of himself with a bucket of paint (like his character used in the movie to beat the robbers), writing: “I’m ready for you #BAKERMAYFIELD … Come at me, bro.”
But then, Culkin followed it up writing: “Actually… He doesn’t look like the wet bandits. #BakerMayFieldLooksLike a dude who’s been living in Cleveland for the past two years.”
Clevelanders had plenty say on Twitter about Culkin’s insult.
In summary, Clevelanders and Browns fans liked his first tweet. His second one, not so much.
We don’t know what made Culkin to go after Cleveland in such a bad way, but unless he’s truly had a bad experience if he even visited, there is an old saying: Don’t knock it, until you try it!
