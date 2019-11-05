Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nicholas Hoult have played Falcon, Nick Fury, and Beast in several Marvel movies — now they’ve come together again for a new Apple film due in theaters next month. Legendary actress Nia Long is also in the film.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Here’s a short synopsis courtesy of Mashable:

“In The Banker, a based-on-truth story and Apple Original Film, the duo plays Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, respectively. During the 1960s, the two hatched a plan to build a real estate and banking empire around the idea of helping African Americans forge their own path to finding the American Dream. To do it, they sought help from a working class white guy by the name of Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult, of X-Men fame). Garrett and Morris taught Steiner how to socialize in rich guy circles, and used him as the face of their operation at a time in history when the color of one’s skin was an open and in lots of cases legally mandated barrier (rather than the systemic barrier it still is today).”

READ ALSO: Sign Us Up!: Amazon Announces Samuel L. Jackson As First Alexa Celebrity Voice

Hit a theater near you on December 6 to tune in, or watch on Apple TV+ January 2020.

Watch the trailer below:

The article was originally published on GlobalGrind.com.

Will you be checking this movie out?

Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie & Nia Long Star In ‘The Banker’ [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com