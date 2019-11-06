CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rest Easy, Pops: John Witherspoon’s Memorial Service Was A Star-Studded Affair

The actor and comedian passed at the age of 77 last week.

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

John Witherspoon, best known by many as Pops from Ice Cube‘s Friday franchise, passed at the age of 77 last week. In a star-studded celebration of life, the beloved actor and comedian was honored by family, friends, and peers on Tuesday (November 5).

Entertainment Tonight reports that the service for Witherspoon was held in Los Angeles as was attended by the likes of Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Cedric The Entertainer, and opened by his longtime friend and godfather to his son, former late-night host David Letterman.

Ice Cube was among a long list of speakers who gathered to honor Witherspoon at the event. Regina King couldn’t make the event due to scheduling but left a video message for Witherspoon.

Marlon Wayans was also unable to attend due to work conflicts but left a moving message on Instagram that illustrated the love shared between them. The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder was also in attendance, fitting as Witherspoon voiced Granddad on the television series.

“Laughter is the medicine for our mind, body and soul,” Ice Cube said. “It helps us get through this crazy world, and God bless the ones that make us laugh. John was naturally funny.”

May John Witherspoon rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: WENN

Rest Easy, Pops: John Witherspoon’s Memorial Service Was A Star-Studded Affair  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close