CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Rising Casino opens sports betting

Starting Monday, Rising Star Casino Resort will become the latest Indiana casino to offer to wager on sporting events when it opens its BetAmerica sportsbook at noon.

The sportsbook will open with a ribbon-cutting by Rising Star general manager Ben Douglass and former Bengals players. Those players include Ickey Woods, Joe Walter, Louis Breeden, Robert Jackson, Kevin Walker, Richard Carey, and Joe Kelly, and they will all make the first wagers at the BetAmerica Sports Book.

Sports betting became legal in the state of Indiana in August.

“We are excited to be able to offer sports betting to our guests here at Rising Star,” said Douglass. “The sports betting industry is expected to provide Indiana with hundreds of new jobs as well as an additional $150 million in annual state tax revenue over the next five years.”

The Indiana Gaming Commission lists 23 events approved for sports betting, including NFL, MLB, NBA, MMA, motorsports, soccer, and more. Professional leagues and NCAA Division I sports are included, but no youth or high school games.

Rising Casino opens sports betting  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close