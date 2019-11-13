CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Franklin County To Buy Trauma Kits For Mass Shootings & Other Violence!

Many Killed In Suicide Bomb Attack On Ataturk International Airport In Istanbul

Source: Getty Images / Getty

The Franklin County commissioners have approved a $350,000 contract to purchase kits meant to help civilians handle injuries from mass shootings or other violent attacks. The contract was approved Tuesday, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security plans to purchase 900 to 1,000 trauma bags from citizenAID North America to distribute to emergency responders in 15 central Ohio counties.

The bags are being covered by a state grant that follows the tragic mass shooting that occurred August 4th in Dayton, leaving nine dead, and more than two dozen injured.

The purpose of the kits is to provide basic supplies that can be used to stop bleeding in mass casualties.

Each trauma bag includes six kits that will contain gauze, pressure dressings and other supplies.

Source: NBC4i 

Franklin County To Buy Trauma Kits For Mass Shootings & Other Violence!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close