Porsha Williams hit the BravoCon red carpet in style all while in a wheel chair.

According to her Instagram, Porsha underwent foot surgery earlier this week but wouldn’t let the recovery get in the way of her appearance.

“I had extensive foot surgery and I’m still in the non weightbearing stage and will be for awhile. Thank you for the well wishes,” the mom of one wrote. (LoveBScott)

